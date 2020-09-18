A Blair woman who stole her sister's identity accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Misty Burdess, 34, pleaded guilty to identity theft of $5,000 or more, a Class 2A felony, after a warrant was issued for her arrest Feb. 24. Burdess was in custody in the Washington County Sheriff's Office Feb. 26.
A presentence investigation report was ordered by Judge John E. Samson, and sentencing will be Nov. 24.
According to court documents, the sheriff's office received an identity theft case from Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The report showed Jami Burdess, Misty's sister, filed a report about someone using her name to open two cellphone service accounts between Dec. 12, 2017, and Nov. 2, 2018. Jami was incarcerated at the York Women's Correctional Center at these times.
In the report, Jami reported there was a balance on one account, at Sprint, for $4,411 and at Verizon for $6,039. There was also a Capitol One credit card opened under her name with a balance of $714.86. Jami said she did not open nor give anyone permission to open these accounts.
Washington County sheriff's deputies opened an investigation and found Misty Burdess had used her sister's social security number and an email address under Jami's name. Misty was also linked to a rental agreement, loan agreement and receipt for the use of medical equipment, a wheelchair and a raised toilet seat.
Handwriting comparisons were also used on the rental slip, receipt, credit card transaction and loan agreement to known samples of Misty. These comparisons showed Misty signed these documents.
