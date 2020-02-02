If you've heard the term tack, then you might be a horseback rider.
You would know that it relates to saddles and bridles.
You also would know more than Marge Sheets when she and her husband started Dick's Western Store in Tekamah. Marge didn't know how to outfit a horse with all the tack.
"I'd work and ask if this (item) was such and such. Someone was asking for it," she said. "I had to learn the business."
Marge said it was quite an adventure for two kids not knowing what they were doing.
"Having the store is the last thing I thought because I wasn't as outgoing as Dick was," she said. "It helped me a lot to get out in the public."
A staple for 52 years, Dick's Western Store is closing.
Anne Sheets and her husband, Floyd, have decided to retire.
"It was a pleasure to serve the community," Marge said. "I'm kind of sad about it closing. I have to be realistic."
Ann said Dick, her father-in-law, instilled in them the importance of taking care of the customers.
"We always prided ourselves in selling high quality items," she said.
A retirement sale began Thursday and will continue for a few weeks until all the merchandise and fixtures have sold. Anne hopes to keep the store going through April.
"We just want everyone to stop in one more time to say hello," she said. "Thank you very much for all your patronage."
Anne said they appreciate where they live and had the opportunity to raise their children and grandchildren.
"It's a great place to be and thank the customers for letting us be part of their lives," she said.
They were a part of important events in people's lives, including rodeos, horse shows and even weddings by renting tuxedos.
They saw generation after generation get their first pair of boots. It was tradition. Their products reached people within a 150-mile radius of Tekamah, with sales in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota.
Good customer service was a staple of the company. The staff made sure they got the perfect fit. Customers became friends over the years and staff looked forward to seeing the familiar faces, as well as the new customers that came through their doors.
"I will miss the people the most," Anne said. "It gives you pleasure to help people find something they weren't able to find elsewhere. It's always good that you could help them and know you gave it your all."
Not only did they witness generations of customers, the store saw generations of their own family be involved.
"It was great and we had a lot of fun together," Marge said. "It was a good family adventure. I enjoyed working with the kids."
The store appreciated their customers and would have a Christmas gathering for customers. They would hold special sales before the Burt County Rodeo in June.
Generosity also was a staple of the store.
"Small town businesses get hit hard for donations for school functions or rodeo functions, anything," Anne said. "We've always been big supporters of the community and always gave back."
A lot of memories accumulate when you're in business for 52 years. Greg Sheets, who owns the barbershop, can't even enumerate them.
"There's too many memories to even put them down," he said. "It's been a good run, we've enjoyed it. I'm still enjoying it so I'm going to stay here."
Greg said that everything runs its course sooner or later.
"It's sad to see it close but there comes a time when you have to do it," he said.
Dick opened his own barber shop in 1949 and after a few moves landed in the building on 13th Street. It was too big for just the barber shop, so they expanded their business.
Dick and Marge started selling shoes and boots in the extra space, eventually adding western apparel and cowboy hats. Dick passed away in 2016. Marge still visits the store on occasion.
The barber shop, now owned by Greg, will remain open after the store is closed.
