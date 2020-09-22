The Washington County Museum will raise funds with lunch and a murder mystery act.
Hosted at The Big Red Barn, 16512 County Road 18 in Blair, “The Likely Suspects,” an interactive murder mystery dinner theater group, will entertain guests with a murder mystery play Oct. 25 at 12:30 p.m.
Julie Ashton, the museum's executive director, said since Washington County Heritage Days was canceled due to COVID-19, as well as school tours, the museum was looking for a way to bring people out of their houses, and also raise money.
"We did not have a way to do a fundraiser for the year, and so we decided, let's try something on a smaller scale, let's do something in Blair," she said.
With enough space at The Big Red Barn, Ashton said it was a good venue to try and raise funds for the museum.
The lunch will be catered by Butch's Deli, and guests will be served buffet-style by servers.
The murder mystery play will begin after lunch, and guests will even have an opportunity to participate in the play.
Ashton said the event should be "fun" for the whole family.
"I'm looking forward to just getting out and having an event," she said. "The whole idea is just to try to get people out again now that some of the restrictions are lifting, and making a little bit of money from that."
Tickets are $60 per person, and $55 for museum members. Tickets can be purchased through Oct. 15 at the museum, 102 N. 14th St. in Fort Calhoun. Seating will be at 50% capacity, and hand sanitizing and social distancing will be encouraged.
