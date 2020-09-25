Justice Center Update
The Washington County Board of Supervisors received an update on the Washington County Justice Center at its meeting Tuesday.
Jared Schleifer, project manager for Weitz Construction, said the sheriff's office, following its move into the new offices two weeks ago, is utilizing the maximum security cells for inmate holding.
Schleifer said they are "working on a few modifications" to have county court begin in its new area soon.
This week, Schleifer said the company finished the final wall core on the far east side of the addition and are working on finalizing roofing and other projects to have that area finished.
The crew has also started renovating the old sheriff's office, and have installed side fencing. They have also started taking down the existing sally port.
Schleifer said they "have a big chore ahead of us" when connecting the existing sanitary from the courthouse and rerouting it around the elevator and tunnel connecting the justice center to the courthouse.
"That's going to require some work to be done inside the courthouse," he said. "We'll try to work around (court days) as much as we can."
Board accepts bid for CR 34
The board unanimously accepted a bid from Midwest Excavating Services for the reconstructionof County Road 34'.
Two bids were presented to the board: the first from Sawyer Construction in Fremont with a 5% bid bond and a total price of $740,243.
The second bid was Midwest Excavating Services with a bid bond of 5% and a total price of $689,696. The estimated start for the company will be May 27, with a completion date of Aug. 15.
Owner Lisa Zetocka spoke at the meeting and said her company has done a "large amount of work" with the city of Omaha and Douglas County.
"We have a lot of work under our belt," she said. "We have a reputation in Omaha for doing excellent work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.