An Omaha man is wanted for stealing two trailers at Woodhouse Ford on South Highway 30 in Blair.
Scott Erickson, 67, is charged with two counts of theft in the amount of $5,000 or more, a Class 2A felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police officers were dispatched to Woodhouse Ford to investigate two trailers stolen from the value lot. The trailers, a white 2016 International Coach enclosed 28-foot trailer, and a black 2020 Aluminum Cargo Trailers Inc. custom-made enclosed trailer, were valued at $25,000 and $45,000, respectively. Additional race ramps, tow straps and a floor jack inside both trailers were valued at $800, for a total of $70,800 for both trailers.
Surveillance cameras near Woodhouse revealed a dark colored cargo van towing the trailers Aug. 1. The white trailer was towed off the lot first, followed by the black trailer half an hour later. Both times, the van was seen headed southbound on Highway 30.
BPD detective Eric Stier, sent out information to surrounding areas and was informed of a similar investigation in Pottawattamie County. Stier was provided photos of a similar van, as well as a white hatchback in the area prior to the thefts. Upon further investigation of additional videos from Woodhouse, a white hatchback was also seen in the area Aug. 1 before the thefts. Stier found the vehicle was the same make, model and color as the one in Pottawattamie County.
While investigating the vehicle, Stier found a car, a white 2012 Toyota Prius C, belonging to Scott Erickson and his girlfriend. Erickson was found to have five different trailers registered to the Fremont Municipal Airport's address. All five were registered within two weeks after the Woodhouse thefts.
On Aug. 21, investigators located the black trailer in Saunders County, and on Aug. 25 located the white trailer in Fremont. The white trailer was abandoned Aug. 18 by a van matching the one towing the trailers from Woodhouse. Stier confirmed that vehicle to be Erickson's blue 1997 Ford E350.
A suspect was shown wearing a green jumpsuit and matching the description of Erickson. Stier was also made aware that Erickson had attempted to change the registration information on a trailer at the Dodge County Treasurer's Office, which was denied. Video of Erickson at the courthouse showed he was wearing a similar green jumpsuit.
Erickson was interviewed by Fremont police and admitted to taking and abandoning the trailers from Woodhouse. Erickson claimed he picked up the trailers for someone and was to receive money for taking them.
After a phone search, police found recently-deleted photos taken on the day of the theft of two different trailers at the Woodhouse lot. Stier confirmed the two trailers were the ones at Woodhouse, and the photos were taken around the same time the white Prius was driving on the lot.
