High above Japan, Ken Fredericksen flew his B-17 bomber. His plane was shot down while surrounding a battleship and he bailed out at 8,000 feet before landing in the water around midnight.
"The Japanese ship captain asked what I was doing in the water," he said. "I said I was learning how to swim."
The water, he learned, was a couple hundred feet deep.
Fredericksen and his crew of eight were cozy in the B-17 bombers with him at the controls. He said everyone in the crew made it back from their cold swim.
“They said they would fly with me again," he said.
He knew he wanted to fly at a younger age and joined the military as soon as he could as a youth in Ainsworth, Neb.
Fredericksen served in the Korean and Vietnam wars as a member of the United States Air Force from 1950-60. He was in Korea five of those years, and Vietnam almost five years.
He is a resident at Good Shepherd Lutheran Community. AseraCare Hospice presented Fredericksen with a pin for his military service Friday.
"I was part of a great crew that was part of keeping America safe," Fredericksen said of getting the recognition.
Jessica Haase, a registered nurse with AseraCare Hospice, said the ceremony gets a small group together, his wife, Margaret, joined him at the ceremony and a daughter and other family watched online.
"We start off with a prayer, then read a poem to thank veterans," she said. "There is another prayer, we place the pin on his shirt and present a plaque to him."
After the pinning, they present the wife with a pin and a plaque for the spouses or the children with a military poem for spouses. The ceremony concludes with a salute, thanking him for his service and shaking his hand. Haase said Fredericksen received a flag and a pillow that says “At Ease.”
“I think it's wonderful any time one of our esteemed veterans gets recognition,” Sharon Colling, administrator at Good Shepherd, said. “Their services should always be respected and honored.” Fredericksen flew in several missions over the years.
"There were big missions, some we never thought we'd come back from," he said. "But we made it."
He received other medals throughout his career, of which he said he is proud. They are being kept safe with his daughter.
After the military, he worked at Joe Tess Place, Westside Schools and managed an apartment complex in Blair.
When asked what advice he would give to others considering the military, he said, “Don’t ever surrender.”
