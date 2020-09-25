A Tekamah woman accepted a plea deal and was found guilty for driving under the influence of alcohol Tuesday during Washington County District Court.
Rosemary Jensen, 22, was charged with DUI-cause serious bodily injury, a Class 3A felony, following an accident Oct. 2, 2019. Her sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 10.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Washington County deputy was called to state Highway 133 and County Road 34 for a personal injury accident at 5:54 a.m. At the scene, a pickup truck was fully engulfed on the southbound shoulder, and a Jeep on the east side, southbound lane was heavily damaged.
Jensen, the driver of the Jeep, was injured as a result of the accident. Those at the scene indicated they could smell alcohol from Jensen's mouth, and the deputy confirmed he could also smell it.
Jensen admitted to drinking the night of Oct. 1 and possibly into the next morning, though she said she didn't know when she stopped drinking.
At the hospital, Jensen provided a blood sample that was tested by the lab at CHI Health Creight University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, and it found she had a blood alcohol content of 0.218; the legal limit is 0.08.
The pickup driver was also transported to the emergency room, and had several fractures and received stitches in his left ankle and the side of his heel.
