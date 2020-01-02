A suspected intoxicated driver struck several vehicles at 1665 Nebraska St. early Wednesday morning.
Blair Fire and Rescue and Blair police responded to the accident around 1:30 a.m.
The driver was headed eastbound, crossed the lane and struck an unoccupied vehicle, pushing it into another vehicle on a driveway, according to Sgt. Travis Lyon.
The driver was transported by Blair Rescue to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System for a head injury.
The accident remains under investigation.
