One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on County Road P35 south of Blair.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies and Blair Fire and Rescue responded to a the collision around 3:45 p.m.
An 18-year-old driver in a Chevy Equinox was turning left out of a driveway toward Blair on County Road P35 at County Road P33 when it collided with a Chevrolet Suburban.
The driver of the Equinox suffered minor injuries and airbags were deployed. Seat belts were used. Citations are pending, according to Sgt. Shane Thallas.
