Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Dec. 31 on County Road P35 south of Blair.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies and Blair Fire and Rescue responded to the collision around 3:40 p.m.
Blair resident Kathryn M. Frazer, 18, driving a Chevy Equinox, exited a driveway at the 9400 block of CR P35 turning left toward Blair on CR P35 at County Road P33 when the vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Fort Calhoun resident Matthew R. Dierks, 42. Dierks was traveling east on CR P35.
Both suffered minor injuries and airbags were deployed. Seat belts were used. No citations were issued
