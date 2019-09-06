Organizers of the annual Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Rummage Sale say teamwork is always an important aspect in putting together the annual sale.
This year, that teamwork will be even more critical as organizers bring in new equipment, along with trucks of donations.
Because of spring flooding at the Washington County Fairgrounds, MCH Auxiliary Closet Manager Kim Dutton said new tables, hangers and other equipment had to be purchased and new clothing racks and displays built.
"The challenge this year will be on the first (work) day," Dutton said, noting that in past years, tables, clothing racks and the hangers were all onsite. "This year, things will be coming from many directions because we collected it and didn't have one central location to store it all this year."
Dutton said, typically, that first work day is the craziest and with the increased work this year, organizers welcome additional volunteers who can help unload the trucks and take items to each building. Volunteers are asked to report at noon, Sept. 15.
On that day, two semi-trucks and six enclosed trailers will descend on the fairgrounds to be unloaded.
"The more people you have, the quicker you get done," Dutton said.
This year's rummage sale will be Sept. 19 to 22. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 and 20; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22, which is the annual bag sale.
As in past years, proceeds will be donated to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair. This year's proceeds will help with the purchase of a telemetry system.
Despite the behind-the-scenes challenges, Dutton said there will be plenty of items to be found.
The annual sale has become popular, not only with residents across Washington County and the Omaha metropolitan area, but the region. Dutton has met people from Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota and Iowa.
The sale can also be a reunion for some, as it brings together volunteers.
"It's very fun when you get over there and you see all the familiar faces that you sometimes only see once a year," Dutton said. "Everybody comes together and has a lot of fun."
While the auxiliary is expected to have more expenses this year because of the purchases that had to be made, Dutton anticipates still being able give a nice donation to the hospital.
"It's amazing when you think about how much money we generate in four days when things are being sold for 25 cents, 50 cents, a dollar or two dollars a piece," Dutton said. "It's a lot of fun to give that big check to them and to give back to the hospital."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.