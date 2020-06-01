With a skeleton crew in the kitchen, First Lutheran Church is supporting the community one meal at a time on Wednesday nights.
The drive through and delivery meal option has increased in number since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
"We served 110 the first week and it grew to 185 in three weeks," Erika Cada, director of children's and youth ministry, said. "(Two weeks ago), we served a record 201 meals. It’s a bright spot in my week."
Cada said the church community has gathered for these meals on Wednesdays since fall 2018, but it was only the church family participating.
"When church closed on March 13, we weren’t sure what to do, but I decided there were people in need and a way to do it without meeting," she said. "We did a pickup or delivery service with four people in the kitchen and five on delivery routes."
The meals consist of a main dish, fruit and dessert. Parishioners bake the desserts and the main dish is made in the church during the day.
"Our congregation is supporting it financially," Cada said. "We’ve been very blessed by so much generosity. The elderly in our congregation will get a meal and they give a donation."
But the donation is not necessary.
"We always knew there was a need and we had trouble breaking the barrier that it is available for anyone. The majority we are feeding are not members of our church," she said.
Cada said they put fliers in school lunches when they began handing them out as the pandemic began, which she said helped get the word out about dinners because they are some of the same people getting the dinners.
"We are in an uncertain time but we don’t have an end date for this. We plan to do this forever," she said. "If and when we go back to normal, we will continue with the delivery service."
For the people driving through each week, the meals mean a little less stress on their plates.
Kathy Hinman said every little bit helps.
“My husband had cancer but is doing good now. We are retired and on a fixed income,” she said. “God bless these people. I want to do something for them, but I don’t know what to do. I do say prayers for them.”
Having her hours at work cut drastically and being the one who bought the groceries, Kim Dein finds a way to make things work with this drive through dinner.
“The fact that they are so generous and offer it every week without having to qualify is great,” she said. “To come here and see friendly people with good hearts, it’s a warming feeling. It’s a personal touch here in Blair and great that a church is doing it, reaching out to God’s people with love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.