The Cub Scout Pack 114 and Boy Scout Troop 114 are hosting their second Scouting For Food.
This weekend, the Cub Scouts walked around town and placed stickers on doors to inform residents of the Scouting For Food mission, and on Saturday, the Boy Scouts will be picking up donations to go to St. John the Baptist Church.
Vicki Christensen Smith, the Pack 114 secretary, said the troops decided to host a second Scouting For Food because of the higher need during COVID-19.
The Scouts normally hold the event in April, but had to postpone it until May.
Christensen Smith said stickers will be placed on doors all over town, and those who want to donate can place their items outside their homes.
The Scouts will also have a drop-off spot from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Schwertley Hall.
Christensen Smith said she looks forward to the event and seeing the donations.
"It's a good opportunity for the scouts to get together and do something," she said. "It's an important event for the Cubs and Boy Scots as it gives them an opportunity for community service."
