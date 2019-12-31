The bells have been ringing consistently for the Salvation Army's Washington County unit Red Kettle Campaign, but the organization still fell about $4,000 short of its goal.
Bill Smutko, unit president, estimates bell ringers raised close to or a little more than $12,000 of the goal of $16,000. The total does not yet include what the Arlington Future Business Leaders of America members collected.
Not reaching the goal for this year means "it's that many more people we won't be able to help," Smutko said.
"Washington County has been really generous for the 20 years I've been doing this," Smutko added. "It has been getting bigger and bigger. I'm grateful for the generosity of the people of Washington County."
Smutko said people had donated some significant money this year, with several checks for $100 and a donation of five $20 bills. The campaign received an anonymous donation of $2,000 and $500 from Cox Communications through Washington County Gives, a one-day fundraising event for area nonprofit organizations held Dec. 3.
Bell ringers were stationed at the Blair Walmart and Family Fare on Saturdays through Christmas.
"Almost all of the money is spent helping people with utilities and rent," Smutko said.
He said on average it takes about $200 every time they help people. There is not a time limit for helping.
"If people have money and want to donate, we take it all year round," Smutko said.
In 2019, the unit has helped 263 people from funds raised during its 2018 campaign. The unit also provided items to 28 preschool through second-grade students who received the weekend backpacks.
It takes the willingness of several volunteers to make the campaign work, according to Ryan Thompson, board member of the Washington County unit.
Several groups participated this year, including the Lions Club, Boy Scouts Troop 143, Boy Scouts Pack 143, Blair United Methodist Church youth group, Boy Scouts Pack 232, Knights of Columbus from the St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, and First Lutheran Church confirmation group. Individual volunteers included Daniel Barber, Sue Harsin and Paula West.
"We really appreciate the willingness that the volunteers have to help out," Thompson said. "Many of them have helped out for many years and they keep stepping up. That's what the people who need help need in this community — people who will step up."
Thompson said preparing for the kettle drive take time. He starts reaching out to people in October and usually has most of the shifts filled by the end of October. Thompson said one group reached out in August.
He appreciates the stores being willing to give them space.
"They are wonderful to let us ring and we really appreciate their generosity in letting us stand in front of their storefronts," Thompson said.
"Christmas Eve is by far the best time to ring because people are particularly generous the day before Christmas," Thompson said.
Thompson said most of the clientele are referred to them by the local Department of Health and Human Services, but the organization is listed in the Blair phone book and has a Facebook page for those who want to reach out.
