Blair's Runza Restaurant is set to relocate.
The current location, 1307 Washington St., will remain open during demolition and construction until the new restaurant is built.
The Blair Runza, which has been open since 1990, will relocate to the adjacent strip mall on Washington Street, said Becky Perrett, director of marketing for Runza.
"Providing an improved dine-in and drive through experience for our customers while creating a more efficient work environment for our staff are reasons for building a new store," she said in an email to the Pilot-Tribune.
Demolition will being in the fall and the new store building process will begin in spring 2021.
"Our goal is to keep the current store open throughout the building process," Perrett said. "We are excited to enhance our commitment to Blair and bring our updated store look to town."
