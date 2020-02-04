Joined by the Right Rev. Scott Barker XI, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska, family, friends and fellow priests, the Rev. Kim Culp was ordained as a priest at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Thursday.
“It is a tremendous honor and I am overwhelmed by all the support and welcome from St. Mary’s,” Rev. Culp said. “I am excited about serving in this community.”
Her ordination is a culmination of an immense amount of work and prayer, according to Barker.
“Kim is a phenomenally talented woman and she’s been on a long journey toward this night,” he said. “We couldn’t be more excited for her life and the people of St. Mary’s in Blair because they have in Kim an altogether lovely person.“
Culp was ordained a Transitional Deacon on July 30 after graduating from the Bishop Kemper School for Ministry and served as a deacon at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Lincoln.
Members of St. David’s were present at the ordination and the choir sang a song.
“The aspect of Kim traveling all the distance from the Omaha area to Lincoln to be our deacon at our little parish was a pretty big investment,” Neil Amsbaugh said. ”It is a milestone. I told my friends about how the Episcopal church believes that women are humans and so they don’t live with them so this is special in that way.”
Parishioners are exciting to welcome Culp.
“St. Mary’s is honored to host Mother Kim’s ordination,” Nicole Cloudt said. “We are very blessed to have her as our new rector and have all of our diocese here celebrating this monumental event for her.”
Culp is a 1986 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and served seven years as an Air Force officer before resigning her commission to become a stay-at-home mom. She and her husband, Vic, have three children.
