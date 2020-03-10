One year ago, much of Arlington was under water. Attacked from both sides with the overflowing Elkhorn River and Bell Creek, mobile homes were washed out, baseball and softball fields were damaged and water rose in the fairgrounds.
Flooding in Arlington began March 13 as the Bell Creek went out of its banks at the intersection of First and Bell streets, parts of First and Second streets and areas south of U.S. Highway 30.
The Elkhorn River soon followed.
The floodwaters closed down Highway 30 in both directions. State Highway 91 was also closed due to flooding.
Driving into Arlington today, the roads are intact, the fairgrounds are looking like they will be ready for the Washington County Fair and there are no garbage dumps with collections of destroyed furniture or appliances.
Yet, things have changed. At least 10 mobile homes are gone. Houses along First, Second and Ellsworth streets were completely destroyed and torn down. Two flood-prone structures in Arlington — 435 N. First St. and 460 N. Second St. — were bulldozed.
More than 10 residences were lost, according to Village Board Chairman Paul Krause.
"Any time you lose that many people, it's not a loss that you'd like to see," he said. "As far as the impact goes, it's hard to measure that."
Krause said the majority of displaced people had to leave town.
"Small stores are going to see hits," he said.
Krause said all the businesses that closed during the flood reopened, including the Cartwright Construction, Tourek Quilting, Country Side Repair, Rich's Welding and others. It also affected the only restaurant in town — Erika's Village Spoon.
"The lack of highway traffic hurt her business," Krause said. "People couldn't get to Arlington."
The restaurant has since closed.
Over the course of a year, many things were repaired. Debris was removed. A new pump was installed at the sewer plant. Ellsworth and Elm streets received gravel. Yet, things remain in progress.
"We have four properties that are in the process of buyouts," Krause said.
These properties are on Elm Street and Elkhorn Drive between the Casey's and the Arlington Estates mobile home park.
Other things still in process include replacing fencing around the sewer plant, fencing around the ballfields, agri-lime that needs replaced and mitigation of the bathrooms at Bell Creek Park.
The culverts on Memory Lane, which is behind Casey's, needs repair.
"It's in process with FEMA to get reimbursements," Krause said. "Equipment movement on Memory Lane caused damage."
A big area of concern, according to Krause, is getting the trailer park cleaned up.
"There's a buyout on two of the trailers and a nuisance declaration on the other two," he said.
Trailers on lots 11 and 16 were declared nuisances at the Jan. 20 village board of trustees meeting.
While Arlington has experienced floods before, this flood caught residents off guard.
"People were surprised there was flooding from the west," Krause said.
Dan Douglas, Washington County Emergency manager, started his role around six months before the March flood.
"The biggest damages were to the west of Arlington," he said. " I have yet to find anyone who has seen what the water did before like it did this year."
Douglas said his role is to see the big picture of what is going on and guessing as to what may happen.
"I'm the go-between between the weather service and Corps of Engineers," he said.
Douglas said lessons were learned for potential future floods.
"We are going to emphasize to the public to take to heart even the voluntary evacuations and to have a plan in place," he said.
