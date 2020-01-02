Three people were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday west of Herman.
Herman and Blair rescue personnel and Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at in the 21000 block of County Road 4 at approximately 6:44 p.m.
A Jeep was northbound on County Road 15, lost control and left the roadway on the north side of CR 4. It went airborne, hit one time, rolled and came to rest.
All three occupants were transported to Blair Memorial Community Hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, according to Washington County Sgt. Bryan Spilinek. Airbags were deployed.
The accident is still under investigation.
