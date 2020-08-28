The move-in date for the new Washington County Sheriff's Office will be Sept. 3 and 4.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors received an update for the new justice center at its meeting Tuesday from Jared Schleifer, project manager for Weitz Company.
Schleifer said the crew is in the process of moving materials from the west side of the building to the exercise room.
The crew also received inspections from the fire marshal, though the jail cannot open until the fire alarms are checked, which will occur by the end of the week. On Monday, there will be a final inspection.
The jail, Schleifer said, should be completed in mid-September.
Schleifer said renovations for the second floor courthouse will begin by Sept. 15.
"It's critical we get started on those renovations," he said.
Also at the meeting, the board was given the total amount spent for the new justice center. In total, $19.6 million has been spent of the $20.9 million guaranteed maximum price for the project.
