A lunch and learn event at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System touched on suicide awareness in older adults.
September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and the group, led by Holly Mackie, program director with Senior Life Solutions and a registered nurse, discussed warning signs, intervening and also the stigma around suicide.
Mackie said one of the most important things to address is the attitude and beliefs around suicide.
"This is kind of a difficult subject to talk about — it's not a fun subject to talk about, but it's one where we need to get information out," she said. "It's such a negative word, a heavy word. It always usually evokes negative emotions. Part of talking about suicide is examining our own attitudes like what associations do you have with the word 'suicide.'"
The event, though focused on gaining an understanding of suicidal behavior in older adults, was meant to pertain to any age and population that may be thinking about suicide.
Almost 45,000 Americans of any age die by suicide each year, Mackie said. Around 650,000 attempts resulting in hospital visits are made each year. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., and for every completed suicide, there are 25 attempts.
For the elderly suicide rates, they are up 50% higher than the national average of any age group.
"With the elderly, 85% are white adults over age 80 that actually commit suicide, and they also commit it more by lethal means such as using a gun or knife to complete the suicide," Mackie said. "A large part of that is because they have lost spouses, they don't know what to do with their time, they maybe have lost connections or children and their spouse and they're feeling alone."
Mackie said a large percent of elderly who commit suicide are white males. While working for Immanuel Hospital in geriatric psych, Mackie said there were many elderly men who had attempted suicide.
Mackie said terminally ill older adults make up 2 to 4% of elderly suicides.
Depression and other mental health issues can also play a role in elderly suicides, Mackie said. With COVID-19 and feelings of isolation, Mackie said this can be a factor for older adults to feel scared and depressed.
"As we know, this generation wasn't taught to discuss mental health," she said. "There's stigma around that and I know the younger generations, they're starting to teach about mental illness in the school setting."
Mackie discussed physical warning signs such as aches and pains, appetite changes, sleep pattern changes and fatigue. Emotional signs include pervasive sadness, apathy, decreased pleasure, crying for no apparent reason and indifference.
If people see any signs in their loved ones, Mackie said it's imperative to listen actively, persuade them to seek help, involve others, accompany them to help and make a referral.
"There's always that fear of if you ask someone if they're suicidal, they're going to commit suicide," Mackie said. "That is a complete, absolute myth. They actually, secretly and inwardly, want you to ask them. They want to be able to talk to somebody who wants to listen and help them."
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.