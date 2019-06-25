4-H Family Livestock judging contest
Madison Larsen and her dad, Bruce, of Kennard discuss goats while judging in the Washington County 4-H Family Livestock Judging Contest on Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington.

 Leeanna Ellis

Isaiah Fuchs conferred with his dad, Michael, as they looked over a pen of meat goats Sunday during the 4-H Family Livestock Judging Contest at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington.

The Arlington father-son pair were among the 65 4-H members and their families who took part in the event, which was sponsored by the Washington County 4-H Council.

“This event has been an awesome opportunity for our 4-H program to encourage multiple generations to work together as a team,” said Tracy Tehnken, Nebraska Extension 4-H Educator in Washington County.

Families gathered in the Rybin Building before dispersing to the various barns to judge breeding heifers, meat goats, market lambs, breeding ewes, market hogs and breeding gilts.

The Neuverth family — Kara, Hudson and Steve — look over market hogs Sunday during the Washington County 4-H Family Livestock Judging Contest at the fairgrounds in Arlington.

Animals for the contest were provided by J&C Simmentals, Bruce and Adrienne Larsen family, Bruce and Brian Camenzind, Kurt and Kari Loseke family and Corey and Eileen Korth family.

Participants, who competed as individuals as well as on teams, were looking for various characteristics to determine the best animal in each class. Three of the six classes include a set of five questions.

The 14 teams entered consisted of three or more immediate family members and team total scores consist of the highest three scores from each family team.

The contest is a scored event that helps youth gain confidence in livestock judging and increase their knowledge in the livestock industry in a relaxed setting.

In addition the the livestock judging contest, livestock project members will now have an opportunity to compete in the new Livestock Bowl, which replaces the sheep bowl that had previously been held during the Washington County Fair.

Joy Lauritsen and her son, Brock, talk about breeding ewes Sunday during the Washington County 4-H Family Livestock Judging Contest at the fairgrounds in Arlington.

The contest will have three age divisions and consist of three portions — judging, test and showmanship. The first two portions took place during the family event. The third — showmanship — will take place during the fair, which is July 26-31.

Following the contest, families enjoyed pizza provided by the 4-H Council, which also gave gift certificates for the top three scores in the junior, intermediate, senior and family divisions.

A special prize and participation ribbon was also awarded to Clover Kid participants.

Isaiah Fuchs and his dad, Michael, of Arlington go over their placings for meat goats during the Washington County 4-H Family Livestock Judging Contest on Sunday at the fairgrounds in Arlington.

4-H Family Livestock Judging Contest results

Clover Kid division

Allisen Larsen, Kennard

Isaiah Fuchs, Arlington

Melanie Korth, Blair

Ainsely Wolf, Arlington

Junior division

1. Haydn Hegemann, Arlington, purple

2. Ruby Booth, Herman, purple

3. Andrew Korth, Blair, purple

Brock Lauritsen, Arlington, purple

Madisen Larsen, Kennard, purple

Jonas Neuverth, Bennington, purple

Eric Fuchs, Arlington, blue

Hannah Gross, Kennard, blue

Ethan Hilgenkamp, Arlington, blue

Logan Hilgenkamp, Arlington blue

Iris Booth, Herman, red

Intermediate division

1. Macy Wolf, Arlington, purple

2. Carter Ferris, Bennington, purple

3. Cole Booth, Herman, purple

Brooke Hilgenkamp, Arlington, purple

Carter Behnken, Bennington, purple

Kaitlyn Ferris, Bennington, purple

Hudson Neuverth, Kennard, blue

Aaron Fuchs, Arlington, blue

Ella Booth, Herman, blue

Hailie Scroggins, Blair, blue

Kyle Gross, Bennington, red

Senior division

1. Kendra Loseke, Blair, purple

2. Zaena Stork, Arlington, purple

3. Bryan Camenzind, Blair, purple

Sam Scheer, Arlington, purple

Mallory Ruwe, Arlington, purple

Tyler Larsen, Blair, blue

Paige Ferris, Bennington, blue

Jon Larsen, Blair, blue

Walker Behnken, Bennington, red

Adult division

1. Corey Korth, Blair

2. Kelsey Loseke, Blair

3. Chris Booth, Herman

Kurt Loseke, Blair

Adrienne Larsen, Kennard

Tashia Wolf, Arlington

Luke Lauritsen, Arlington

Joy Lauritsen, Arlington

Eileen Korth, Blair

Sarah Fuchs, Arlington

Kara Neuverth, Kennard

Jen Hilgenkamp, Arlington

Mindy Hilgenkamp, Arlington

Brian Laaker, Arlington

Tracy Gross, Kennard

Steve Neuverth, Kennard

Bruce Larsen, Kennard

John Hilgenkamp, Arlington

Kari Loseke, Blair

Michael Fuchs, Arlington

Bruce Camenzind, Blair

Laura Houser, Blair

Rob Ferris, Bennington

Jerry Gross, Kennard

Steve Hilgenkamp, Arlington

Cindy Laaker, Arlington

Brenda Ferris, Bennington

Craig Behnken, Bennington

Hollie Booth, Herman

Top 3 family teams

1. Loseke family – Kurt, Kari, Kelsey and Kendra

2. Korth family – Corey, Eileen, Andrew and Melanie

3. Booth family – Chris, Hollie, Ella, Ruby, Cole and Iris

