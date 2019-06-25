Isaiah Fuchs conferred with his dad, Michael, as they looked over a pen of meat goats Sunday during the 4-H Family Livestock Judging Contest at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington.
The Arlington father-son pair were among the 65 4-H members and their families who took part in the event, which was sponsored by the Washington County 4-H Council.
“This event has been an awesome opportunity for our 4-H program to encourage multiple generations to work together as a team,” said Tracy Tehnken, Nebraska Extension 4-H Educator in Washington County.
Families gathered in the Rybin Building before dispersing to the various barns to judge breeding heifers, meat goats, market lambs, breeding ewes, market hogs and breeding gilts.
Animals for the contest were provided by J&C Simmentals, Bruce and Adrienne Larsen family, Bruce and Brian Camenzind, Kurt and Kari Loseke family and Corey and Eileen Korth family.
Participants, who competed as individuals as well as on teams, were looking for various characteristics to determine the best animal in each class. Three of the six classes include a set of five questions.
The 14 teams entered consisted of three or more immediate family members and team total scores consist of the highest three scores from each family team.
The contest is a scored event that helps youth gain confidence in livestock judging and increase their knowledge in the livestock industry in a relaxed setting.
In addition the the livestock judging contest, livestock project members will now have an opportunity to compete in the new Livestock Bowl, which replaces the sheep bowl that had previously been held during the Washington County Fair.
The contest will have three age divisions and consist of three portions — judging, test and showmanship. The first two portions took place during the family event. The third — showmanship — will take place during the fair, which is July 26-31.
Following the contest, families enjoyed pizza provided by the 4-H Council, which also gave gift certificates for the top three scores in the junior, intermediate, senior and family divisions.
A special prize and participation ribbon was also awarded to Clover Kid participants.
4-H Family Livestock Judging Contest results
Clover Kid division
Allisen Larsen, Kennard
Isaiah Fuchs, Arlington
Melanie Korth, Blair
Ainsely Wolf, Arlington
Junior division
1. Haydn Hegemann, Arlington, purple
2. Ruby Booth, Herman, purple
3. Andrew Korth, Blair, purple
Brock Lauritsen, Arlington, purple
Madisen Larsen, Kennard, purple
Jonas Neuverth, Bennington, purple
Eric Fuchs, Arlington, blue
Hannah Gross, Kennard, blue
Ethan Hilgenkamp, Arlington, blue
Logan Hilgenkamp, Arlington blue
Iris Booth, Herman, red
Intermediate division
1. Macy Wolf, Arlington, purple
2. Carter Ferris, Bennington, purple
3. Cole Booth, Herman, purple
Brooke Hilgenkamp, Arlington, purple
Carter Behnken, Bennington, purple
Kaitlyn Ferris, Bennington, purple
Hudson Neuverth, Kennard, blue
Aaron Fuchs, Arlington, blue
Ella Booth, Herman, blue
Hailie Scroggins, Blair, blue
Kyle Gross, Bennington, red
Senior division
1. Kendra Loseke, Blair, purple
2. Zaena Stork, Arlington, purple
3. Bryan Camenzind, Blair, purple
Sam Scheer, Arlington, purple
Mallory Ruwe, Arlington, purple
Tyler Larsen, Blair, blue
Paige Ferris, Bennington, blue
Jon Larsen, Blair, blue
Walker Behnken, Bennington, red
Adult division
1. Corey Korth, Blair
2. Kelsey Loseke, Blair
3. Chris Booth, Herman
Kurt Loseke, Blair
Adrienne Larsen, Kennard
Tashia Wolf, Arlington
Luke Lauritsen, Arlington
Joy Lauritsen, Arlington
Eileen Korth, Blair
Sarah Fuchs, Arlington
Kara Neuverth, Kennard
Jen Hilgenkamp, Arlington
Mindy Hilgenkamp, Arlington
Brian Laaker, Arlington
Tracy Gross, Kennard
Steve Neuverth, Kennard
Bruce Larsen, Kennard
John Hilgenkamp, Arlington
Kari Loseke, Blair
Michael Fuchs, Arlington
Bruce Camenzind, Blair
Laura Houser, Blair
Rob Ferris, Bennington
Jerry Gross, Kennard
Steve Hilgenkamp, Arlington
Cindy Laaker, Arlington
Brenda Ferris, Bennington
Craig Behnken, Bennington
Hollie Booth, Herman
Top 3 family teams
1. Loseke family – Kurt, Kari, Kelsey and Kendra
2. Korth family – Corey, Eileen, Andrew and Melanie
3. Booth family – Chris, Hollie, Ella, Ruby, Cole and Iris
