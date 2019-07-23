Student cook Wyatt Loftis stood over an electric skillet Wednesday watching a sizzling potato pancake — made of hash browns, flour, eggs and other binding and flavoring ingredients — waiting until it was just the right amount of brown.
"Did you put salt and pepper on it?" Terri Ramsey, a cooking club instructor, asked. "For something like this you can use your imagination. Some people even put onions in it."
Loftis added a pinch of salt and a few shakes of pepper to the dish, but balked at the suggestion of onions while five fellow student cooks and several other young volunteers prepared peplums (stewed apples), black muffin cakes and Apfelsaftschorle (sparkling apple juice) as part of German food week for the Blair Public Library and Technology Center's kids advanced cooking club.
This is the first year the library has had an advanced cooking club for students ages 8 to 12. Taught by Ramsey and Elaine Korth, the class is part of the library's summer reading activities and a further education for kids after a beginning cooking class began in 2016.
Library Director Gayle Roberts said a few kids in the advanced class needed another cooking option after taking the beginning class, which focused on simple recipes kids could make on their own at home like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or hot dogs.
"The beginning classes, you're learning how to measure, you're learning how to cut," Roberts said. "The advanced cooking, they're getting into, our volunteers decided to make it an international cuisine class."
The international cuisine choice aims to teach kids about different flavorings that can be added to food, such as the dreaded onion, and give them a chance to learn about food binding agents, like flour, while following recipes and cooking the food themselves.
"We're trying to give them a taste of different foods," Korth said. "They cut, they cook, they clean and eat all during the course of one hour."
Other foods students have tried include Italian, French and Mexican dishes.
Though this is the inaugural advanced cooking club, Roberts said the library is already looking into how to making their cooking and other classes better suited to the teaching of skills.
"Next year, we're looking at doing a revamp, and we will be doing summer camps, and there will be a cooking camp," Roberts said. "That way, they'll start at the beginning and learn how to measure and all those things, and by the end they're baking and cooking."
The camp could be around five days long, Roberts added. She said the camp could even feature field trips.
"We're looking at maybe doing a field trip to (Metropolitan Community College's) chef and cooking area," she said. "We look forward to spicing it up a little next year and making a little bit of an adventure out of it ... What I'd really like them to do is prepare a dinner and serve their parents."
In the meantime, Roberts said she's glad to offer kids new experiences and eat the tasty food they serve up.
"Some of this food has been really good," she said. "We don't offer classes to necessarily give you formal instruction, we offer experiences ... It makes them confident because they did something really cool."
