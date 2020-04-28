Brick by brick, work to repair Blair's historic brick streets began last week.
Crews from DMS, Inc. began removing bricks and repairing South Street between 17th and 18th streets April 21. Work was expected to be completed by the end of this week and the road will be reopened, according to Blair Public Works Director Al Schoemaker.
The work is part of a pilot project to repair four areas this spring. The Blair City Council approved an $80,000 budget in October.
Following the South Street repairs, work will begin on 15th Street from Washington to Lincoln streets. Repairs are also planned for 17th Street from Washington to Lincoln streets and Lincoln Street at the 17th street intersection.
“There may be a little bit more work done on other streets depending (on the budget),” Schoemaker said.
Work on these streets are expected to be completed in 60 calendar days.
“At the pace they're going right now, we do not anticipate that being an issue,” Schoemaker said.
While the budget for the project was $80,000, the low bid was $58,699, based on the quantities needed.
“The city council authorized staff to identify additional areas to use the entire $80,000 budget,” Schoemaker said.
Those areas have not yet been identified.
If the pilot project goes well, Schoemaker said city staff and the brick streets committee, headed by council member Mindy Rump, will ask the council for additional funds to repair more streets.
“That is the game plan, yes,” Schoemaker said. “We have a number of brick streets in town — 39 blocks in all — that there's a number of those that need to have maintenance done on them.”
Schoemaker said funds could be set aside each year until the city is caught up on the maintenance of the brick streets. He estimated it could be five years before all repairs are completed.
