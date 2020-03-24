A woman who was arrested on an active warrant faces an additional charge after a deputy allegedly found methamphetamine on her.
Laurie A. Thompson, 30, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy stopped at a gas station in Arlington when he saw Thompson walk into the store. The deputy reported he knew Thompson had warrant and confirmed through Washington County Dispatch that it was still active. Her license was also revoked.
Thompson exited the store and drove away in a pickup truck.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop. Thompson was arrested and searched. A set of keys with a pill container attached, was found in Thompson's pocket. Inside the container was a small bag of a clear crystal substance, which later tested positive for meth.
