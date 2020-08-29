An Iowa woman was arrested after she gave a false name to a Nebraska state trooper Aug. 12 in Washington County.
Desiree M. Edwards, 41, is charged with criminal impersonation, a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, the state trooper was dispatched to mile marker 17 on state Highway 133 for a woman walking southbound. The officer made contact with the woman at approximately 11:05 a.m. just north of the Blair airport.
The woman told the trooper she was trying to get back to Omaha. She said was originally headed to Blair, but that person was driving fast and erratic and she asked to get out and walk because she didn't want to be in the vehicle any longer.
When the officer asked for the woman's name, she said it was Denise M. Pester. However, she gave the wrong birth year. She then gave a different birth year, which showed Pester had no wants or warrants.
The trooper asked the woman if there was anyone he could call for her to get a ride. She said her sister Desiree. However, when the woman answered the phone, she said her name was Denise.
That woman on the phone told the trooper the woman on the side of the road was likely her sister. Edwards admitted she gave the officer her sister's name rather than her own. Edwards had two warrants from Omaha and Douglas County for shoplifting and failure to pay car insurance. She was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail.
