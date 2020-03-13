A woman was arrested Saturday for drunk driving after Washington County sheriff's deputies received reports of a truck driving in and out of ditches and doing “cookies” on county roads northwest of Blair.
Tabitha R. Cramer, 28, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and driving under the influence-greater than. 0.15, a Class W misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit, Washington County Dispatch received a report of a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado driving recklessly.
A deputy located a truck matching the description on County Road 14 and began following it. He observed the truck attempt to make a U-turn in the 15500 block of CR 14 before leaving the road and entering a ditch where it became stuck due to a steep incline.
The deputy made contact with the driver, who was identified as Cramer. The deputy reported he smelled an odor of alcohol coming from Cramer and that she was having a hard time maintaining her balance while standing and walking.
A deputy had Cramer perform a field sobriety test and observed signs of impairment. Cramer refused to submit to a preliminary breath test.
After she was transported to the Washington County Jail, Cramer submitted to a breath test, which indicated her blood alcohol content was 0.231; the legal limit is 0.08.
When deputies checked Cramer's vehicle, they found a green, leafy substance and a container with a waxy substance in the center console. Both later tested positive for THC. Deputies also found a glass pipe in the truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.