Duane “Harlo” Wilcox enjoyed helping people and serving his community.
“I think one of the things that will probably define his life was he was always looking out for people who were in need and finding ways to make it happen,” said Julie Masters, who served with Wilcox on the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging's advisory council.
Wilcox, who also served on the Washington County Board of Supervisors for 20 years, including eight years as chairman, died March 9. He was 85.
Wilcox was a former member of the Kennard Volunteer Fire Department.
“He was from Washington County. He knew a lot of the people in Kennard when we moved there. This is what they did to help the rural community and the village,” his daughter, Kathrine Johnson, said.
In his two decades on the county board, Wilcox provided stability, former board member Jeff Quist said.
“He was a steady hand,” Quist said.
Johnson said her father enjoyed helping people and wanted “to bring bigger and better things to the community.”
“He would fight for what was best,” Johnson said. “Even if it meant somebody else was going to disagree with him, he would speak very stern about how he thought things should be and why they should be that way. It wasn't just because that's what he wanted, he thought it was going to benefit everyone around there.”
Masters said Wilcox cared about the people of Washington County and with his service on the ENOA advisory council he ensured that the needs of the aging population were met.
“I appreciated that about him because I think he was somebody who did the right things for the right reasons,” she said.
Wilcox was still a member of the council at the time of his death. He was recognized by ENOA for his 12 years of service in 2018. Masters said she will miss his experience and knowledge.
“As an aging person himself, he could give us a perspective that maybe younger people might not have appreciated,” she said. He offered insight into what it meant to be an aging person and what the needs and interests could be of someone his age.”
Wilcox worked as manager of Holmquist Grain, which later became Mathiesen Grain, for years. He remained with the company even after the Mathiesens bought it.
“When we bought the business, basically all we did was farm,” Matt Mathiesen said. “When we bought this, we had no idea how the grain business worked and Harlo brought that knowledge. Being here, he had knowledge of all of that. We learned what we needed from him and then we learned a bunch of stuff together, too, as we grew.”
Mathiesen said he and Wilcox became good friends and he called him “an all-around good guy.”
“He was just a person that people liked to be around. He'd been here forever and a lot of people knew him,” Mathiesen said.
Wilcox, a Kennard resident, was in an accident in January when his vehicle was hit by a train at the main entrance to the village. Johnson said her father never recovered from his injuries.
“That accident is what had him take his journey home to heaven,” she said.
