Weather-wise, it’s been an easy winter and bit cold start to spring for Gary Lambrecht, who farms corn and soybeans and raises hogs, cattle and sheep with his family near Kennard.
“We have not started doing anything as far as planting yet,” he said. “Actually, I think it’s crazy, I checked the cows (Tuesday) night at 2 o’clock in the morning, and it was 18 degrees out. If you’re out planting and the soil is that cold, it’s not gaining you nothing, it’s actually hurting you.”
Corn and soybeans can be planted into May and early June, so there’s little concern for letting the weather warm up and still having time to get seeds into the ground, Lambrecht said, and he’s not anticipating as tough of a planting season for farmers in general as happened last year following flood and significant rainfall through the spring.
“Could we, yes. Are the odds very well? No,” Lambrecht said. “My family has the assumption let’s do it one time, and let’s do it good, and go from there. I never try to be first, I just want to do it right.”
But while weather may be better this year, Lambrecht said impacts to livestock markets and potential longterm effects to crop markets due to COVID-19 are concerns.
“It has affected us greatly, more than any place it’s affected us in the markets,” Lambrecht said of the disease’s impact on the farm’s operations. “The way the markets are set up right now, we were thinking for a reasonably good year, and it’s an absolute ugly scenario right now.”
Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson referenced impacts on agricultural markets in an April 9 letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue asking for key issues facing farms and ranches to be addressed.
“First and foremost, as you know, continued uncertainty has shaken farm commodity markets at a time when those of us in production agriculture have experienced a multi-year decrease in overall farm income,” Nelson said. “According to data compiled by the American Farm Bureau, most agricultural commodities have experienced significant downward pressure since the COVID-19 economic shutdown began.”
Nelson noted that of the date of the letter, corn was down 14 percent, soybeans were down 8 percent, ethanol was down 35 percent, live cattle was down 25 percent, and hogs were down 31 percent.
“It’s been years since we’ve been this low in the hog market,” Lambrecht said. “We sell hogs every week, and right now we’re below break-even.”
Nelson noted in his letter that hog producers were experiencing their lowest prices in 17 years.
Nelson urged Perdue to help ensure all market laws were being followed, financial support from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was rolled out quickly, farmers and ranchers received assistance if they were struggling with loan payments, and food production facilities remained operational.
Noting food production’s essential classification and the importance of farmers maintaining their business, an April 8 article posted to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Office CropWatch blog provided several management practices for livestock and farm operators to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The article was authored by Extension Epidemiologist Brian Van Der Ley, Beef Feedlot Nutrition Specialist Galen Erickson and Associate Dean of Nebraska Extension Rick Rasby.
One step provided encouraged livestock and farm operators to stay informed about the virus through local, state and federal authorities. Steps also included separating duties to ensure social distancing, holding virtual meetings, and cleaning high touch areas. The full article can be found at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2020/best-management-practices-livestock-and-farm-operations-stop-spread-virus-covid-19.
“Not only is continuity of business important for farms and ranchers during the COVID-19 pandemic, food production has been classified as essential and should continue,” Van Der Ley, Erickson and Rasby said. “Continuing production in a pandemic situation requires that people in agriculture carefully consider how COVID-19 infections may impact the operations in which they work.”
