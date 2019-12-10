The third year for a day of giving to benefit Washington County nonprofit organizations easily exceeded the totals from each of its previous two years.
Washington County Gives, a joint venture between the Blair Area Community Foundation (BACF) and the Blair Area Chamber of Commerce, raised an estimated $67,000 for area nonprofits Dec. 3.
A breakdown of the donations for each nonprofit was not yet available.
In 2018, the event raised about $43,000, while in its inaugural year in 2017 more than $51,000 was raised.
“The generosity of the people in this community and this county is really something,” said Bob Coffey, director of development for the BACF.
By mid-afternoon, Coffey said, the funds raised had surpassed last year's total.
Coffey and Chamber Executive Director Jordan Rishel said they saw donations from people of all ages. One little boy donated $10.
“He said he wanted it specifically to go to Blair Community Schools because he wanted his teacher to be able to buy more markers,” Rishel said.
Some siblings even donated the money they made from their summer lemonade stand. They were happy to give, Coffey said.
“That's really how it is for kids,” he said. “When you see the joy on their faces when they give something to somebody else, it's almost like getting a present themselves. It's really exciting for them to do it.”
Washington County Gives helps raise awareness for the nearly 100 nonprofits countywide. Forty-nine participated in this year's event.
“Knowing that the few of us and the work that we do, obviously with the help of other volunteers, is making an impact, that the awareness is making an impact on close to 100 different nonprofits in Washington County is amazing,” Rishel said. “It may not be their largest fundraiser of the year, but it's bringing more awareness to whatever group it is.”
Coffey agreed.
“That awareness factor is huge,” he added. “It's not just from us. It's also the organizations themselves.”
Volunteers for the area nonprofits used social media, visited area churches and spoke out in the community to promote the giving day.
“It's becomes not just the leadership group that started it, but now it's a grassroots effort that's really pushing it out among all the people in the county,” Coffey said. “The awareness is really high amongst the people.”
Coffey and Rishel said Washington County's giving day also benefits from the national “Giving Tuesday,” which is also Dec. 3.
“I like the fact that we decided to do it on that day and that really has helped,” Rishel said.
Washington County Gives also received support from area businesses.
This year, 14 corporate sponsors provided bonus dollars to incentivize giving. Each hour, every nonprofit receiving a donation, was put in for a drawing for an additional $500.
Those corporate sponsors included: Cargill, Evonik, McKinnis Inc., Taylor Oil, Tax and Business Consultants, Heartland Family Dentistry, Fremont Electric, Edward Jones, Cubby's-Blair, Hansen Chiropractic and Wellness Center, Blair Eye Associates, Cox Communications and Weitz.
Nonprofits receiving the bonus funds were: the Blair Family YMCA, the Friends of the Fort Calhoun Splash Pad, Heartland Christian Preschool-Blair, Washington County Historical Association, Blair Community Schools Foundation, Salvation Army of Washington County, Washington County Performing Arts Association, Roots to Wings, Blair Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, Rosco's Rescue Ranch, The Bridge, Jeanette Hunt Animal Shelter, Blair Bear Backers and Cru Blair.
