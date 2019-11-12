An enticing aroma filled the Washington County Food Pantry when Extension food, nutrition and health educator Jordan Luxa gave a cooking demonstration on preparing chicken and rice, said Executive Director Denise Ray.
"It smelled so good," she said.
As the need for the food pantry has grown over the last year, the organization has expanded its nutritional programming with monthly cooking demonstrations by Luxa, who is a registered dietician.
"As a food pantry, we want to provide more nutritional, healthy meals," Ray said. "With that, it becomes more of a rice, more of a dry bean situation. Big pork loins, the bigger pork roast. It's not just hamburger. It's a different type of cooking, a different type of information that we want to share with our patrons."
Ray said cooking demonstrations for the chicken and rice and upcoming dishes of ham and bean soup, split pea soup and more are in conjunction with the pantry offering more healthy and long-lasting foods like rice and beans. She said the dishes Luxa prepares might be entrees some people who come to the food pantry wouldn't make on their own.
"Once they see how it tastes, they say, 'Hey, that's not so bad,'" Ray said.
The cooking demonstrations provide people a variety of different ways to cook and use what they receive for the pantry, Ray said.
"It gives them more choices," she said.
Since January, the food pantry has seen an increase from 123 families to around 150 served each month. Ray said she expects the number of families and individuals served to rise a little higher through February because of the expenses associated with the holiday season.
With the general rise in need for Washington County families and individuals using the pantry, Ray said the organization is seeking ways to expand its programming to provide what it can for its patrons. The cooking demonstrations are one expanded area of programming in addition to the inaugural Gobble Wobble 5K held Saturday and other activities on the horizon.
Though the food pantry is the organization that provides food for people in need, Ray said the support of the community is how it is able to provide those services.
"Overall, our community is very generous to the food pantry," she said. "We are very well supported, we are 100 percent supported by donations from our community. Whether it be food or money or donations for Joseph's Coat. That's how we provide the food."
As of November, local community residents have donated 95,582 pounds of food. On Dec. 4, the food pantry and Joseph's Coat will host the annual Christmas in the Coat breakfast fundraiser, which has raised around $40,000 each of the last three years.
Anyone interested in donating items to the food pantry can check the organization's website to see a list of the most needed items, Ray said.
When it comes to the ingredients used in Luxa's cooking demonstrations, Ray said each food pantry patron's monthly package comes with everything necessary to cook the meals. People attending the demonstration's will also get the recipe.
The next demonstration on preparing ham and bean soup will take place Dec. 9. In January, split pea soup will be prepared.
Ray said the main goal of the Washington County Food Pantry is to provide nutritional food to people in need in a way that they can use what they receive to the fullest extent.
"The fundamental concept here is that we're a supplemental pantry, we provide supplemental food," she said. "With that, we want to make sure they can use what they receive here in a variety of different ways."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.