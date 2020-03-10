Washington County farmers were hit hard by the flooding in March 2019. But even a year later after the floodwaters have receded, farmers are still facing issues from the natural disaster.
For farmers like Jeff Shaner and Randy Thompson, those issues have become a reality this year.
“Last year we planted about 3 percent of the acreage that we own,” Shaner said. “For us, this year there will be about another 25 percent of our land that we own that we won't be able to plant because of the erosion and sand deposits from last year.”
The issue for Shaner is that the land was so wet for so long that there was no opportunity to fix the field after the water receded.
“It just didn't dry out and we had so much water on the land for so long that we didn't get the opportunity to fix it last year,” he said. “We'll have to regrade the field this year and won't get the chance to replant it.”
Shaner was among one of the hardest hit in the flooding, but is thankful for their relatively new chicken confinements they own and operate.
“For us, it was just amazingly good timing with the chickens,” he said. “Our financial situation would be a lot different this year if we hadn't had the chickens.”
The Shaners have just over 55,000 head of chickens in their confinement that they raise and collect eggs from.
Crop insurance was a major factor with the flooding.
“I carry a 75 percent level,” Thompson said. “That's the biggest bang for your buck, meaning that it has the most federal relief in an insurance plan, so if you move to 80 percent, you're paying a little bit more and the federal rate stays the same and it all comes out of your pocket.”
Thompson didn't face the hardships as severely as some other farmers in the county, however, he still felt the effects from the natural disaster.
“I didn't have too much that I absolutely couldn't plant,” he said. “I had about 20 or 18 acres that didn't get planted, so on that small of a scale in my operation, I wasn't too worried about it.”
For the Thompsons, last year's flooding was no strange feat. The family also saw the major flooding that struck the Blair area in 2011.
“This summer, we didn't see the same effects that we did in 2011 when we didn't have an option to plant or even where we could stay, we just had to take a loss on most of the ground and make do with what we could,” he said.
In 2011, the Thompson family was forced to evacuate their home and move to higher ground due to the dangers of the flood water that hit the Blair area.
“That was really hard on us,” he said. “I went and stayed with my mom during that time, but I had to come back and check on the house and the ground as often as I could because the police and other people were warning us about people who would come and loot the empty houses.”
Thompson said his family is just glad that they didn't see water levels like the previous flood that hit the area.
“That really would have hurt us pretty bad,” he said. “This last year's flooding was nothing like that, but farming always presents challenges and throws stuff at you that you can't always plan on. And it's hard when there's a zero in your checkbook where there should be profits from your crops.”
