The Washington County Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Lisa Thompson as its new events and marketing coordinator.
The events and marketing coordinator position is a newly created position for the chamber, and Thompson said she is excited to be near her hometown of Craig and to help build communities.
"I wanted to come back to my roots … just getting to come back toward home is nice," Thompson said. "I really like small business, I love working to build communities … It just made sense."
Thompson has a master's degree in business administration with a focus in event management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She said worked in UNL's executive vice chancellor's office in an events role, and has had event-related jobs with event planning business AZ and Co. in Fremont.
"I'm also currently a full-time manager at Bomgaars in Fremont," Thompson said. "That's what I've been doing the past year with some intermittent eventing jobs."
Thompson said future events that are in the works but don't yet have dates include Ladies Day Out and Business and Brews.
"(Executive Director Jordan Rishel) has a lot of ideas, things that she's been thinking on for awhile that haven't had enough marketing and event help to make them possible," Thompson said.
With the chamber, she said she is looking forward in helping with marketing events new, old and revitalized.
"Just getting to help revitalize some of the older programs is exciting, and just getting to have a hand in some of the new one's (Rishel's) been working on," she said.
