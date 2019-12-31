Change order for County Road 28 bridge approved
The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a change order of nearly $41,200 during its meeting Dec. 23 for a bridge construction project on County Road 28 just west of County Road 11, north of Arlington.
The change order was for work and materials related to a greater depth for bridge pilings than was included in the original bid for the bridge. Chris Lang of Speece Lewis Engineers of Lincoln said the original bid including a piling depth of 55 feet, but an additional 15 feet is needed.
Lang said the original bid was based on estimates from test piles and already known geotechnical information from nearby bridges. He said the cost for the additional piling feet would have been needed whether test piles were used or a geotechnical engineering firm was hired for the County Road 28 bridge, known as the Arlington North project.
"Our initial pile length we use in our plans, we get off of surrounding bridges," he said. "We had two bridges in the vicinity that we had their geotechnical information on and their pile records. We knew how far below flow line they drove their pile. That's how we made the basis for establishing the quantity for this job."
Lang said hiring a geotechnical engineering firm would have cost twice as much for the county compared to completing a test pile.
"The way we do these jobs on the county-led projects, is we try to save you money for the county," he said.
He said Speece Lewis does test piles for 98 percent of county bridge projects, and they are usually within five feet of the correct depth. He said, however, that the geography may be different in Washington County compared to other Nebraska counties, which leads to greater differences in actual depth for pilings compared to test piles.
In April, the board awarded a bid of $801,072 to JJK Construction of Ceresco to replace the bridge.
Road projects update
Bill Hansel said initial tree clearing needed for the construction of a bridge on County Road 20 just east of County Road 25 has begun.
The bridge, which is west of Blair, is one of two, along with another bridge on County Road 20 just east of County Road 5 northeast of Fontanelle, that is being constructed as part of a Nebraska Department of Transportation County Bridge Match Program, which allows counties to complete work on deficient bridges and receive some payment back.
Washington County partnered with Dodge County for work on bridges in the counties. The total price for all work to be complete between the counties is over $940,000. Washington County's portion is just over $375,000. In November, the county board approved bids from M.E. Collins Construction Co. for $142,858 and $232,254 for work on the two bridges.
The county could receive nearly $200,000 back through the County Bridge Match Program.
Hansel also said the floor of a box culvert being constructed on County Road 32, also known as the “Calhoun cutoff,” is complete.
The box culvert, which is about a mile west of County Road P35, is one of two that is being constructed by M.E. Collins Contracting Co. as part of a project to pave the 3.2-mile stretch of road from state Highway 133 to County Road P35. The other box culvert will be constructed near County Road 39.
Cedar Valley Paving of Waterloo, Iowa was awarded a $3.9 million bid to complete the paving of the Calhoun Cutoff in July. Cedar Valley was given 180 calendar days to complete the project. The end date for the project is Oct. 15.
Board approves purchase for two pickups
The board approved the purchase of two Dodge pickups for the county roads department.
The two pickups will be four-wheel drive half-ton crew cabs. Each pickup will be purchased for $26,740.
Hansel said there are two pickups that need to be replaced at the roads department. One is a 2002 Chevrolet pickup with 244,000 miles.
"We had another one go down on us," Hansel said. "It was a '99 Ford, 150,000 miles. It was a pickup we received in a drug raid years ago."
Supervisors appoint members to Board of Adjustments
The board appointed three members to the Washington County Board of Adjustments due to three members' three-year terms expiring.
The board appointed Chris Bilau, Joe McBride and Gary Lambrecht to the board of adjustments. Supervisors Steve Kruger, District 6-Arlington, said there were no other applicants for the positions.
