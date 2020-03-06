Multiple law enforcement agencies tracked and arrested a man wanted on several warrants Monday in Kennard.
Nicholas J. Edson, 33, was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail after an hour-long search.
According to Capt. Aaron Brensel of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to a residence in the 400 block of West Fourth Street to look for Edson. The Fugitive Task Force had previously searched for Edson in Omaha.
After more than 20 minutes of knocking and announcing their presence, no one answered the door. Deputies were stationed outside the residence. A short time later, Sara Johnson was seen leaving the house. A traffic stop was performed and Johnson gave consent to search the house.
Edson was not found in the house. However, video footage from a nearby house showed Edson fleeing out the back of the house, Brensel said.
Deputies began a search and were aided by the Nebraska State Patrol, Omaha Police Department's Air Support Unit, a Nebraska game warden and members of the III-Corps Drug Task Force.
Edson was located after about an hour, Brensel said. Edson was wanted for felony failure to appear, felon in possession of a firearm and felony possession of controlled substances.
Johnson was arrested for obstruction and harboring a fugitive.
