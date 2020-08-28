Gov. Pete Ricketts approved and signed LB153, a change in provisions relating to the taxation of military retirement benefits Monday.
The bill was presented by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon in January 2019.
Nebraska's military retirees will be able to cut 50% of their retirement benefit income from state taxes. The tax cut, which will ultimately give $15 million in tax relief for retired military veterans, will go into effect 2022.
Ed Lathrup, Washington County's veterans service officer, said this bill is "pretty significant" for retired Nebraska veterans.
"Nebraska hasn't shown a lot of love to its veterans when it comes to the military pay-side, and there are some surrounding states that don't tax the military pay," he said.
"It made it easy to look at other states that are moving just for some benefits that way. It was also difficult because the federal government treats the pay as retired pay. There are other places where you felt more wanted and welcome."
Several surrounding states, including Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Missouri, don't tax military retirement.
Currently, Nebraska military retirees are required to choose either a 40% cut for seven years, or a 15% cut for life, beginning at age 67.
The bill, soon-to-be state law, will affect more than 13,000 Nebraskan military retirees.
Lathrup said the bill will be a great benefit for all military retirees in Nebraska, and will help retain the retired veterans Nebraska currently has.
"I think retired veterans look at it and say, 'Finally, someone's taking care of us,'" he said.
