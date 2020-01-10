Another high year of runoff possible
Weather and its whims still have a lot of input when it comes to how transitioning winter to spring weather conditions could contribute to any level of flooding along the Missouri River this year.
One bit of water data that is for sure is that 2019 saw 60.9 million acre feet (maf) of runoff into the upper basin, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which was the second highest amount of runoff in 121 years of record keeping. The highest was 61 maf in 2011.
Now, with soils still saturated throughout much of the basin and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) and National Weather Service (NWS) predicting a chance of lower than normal temperatures with higher than normal chances of precipitation through March the basin could see 36.3 maf of runoff. The runoff estimate from the Corps would be the ninth highest amount of runoff recorded.
Officials from the Corps, NOAA and NWS gave a monthly update to congressional, tribal, state and local government officials and media representatives on weather and river conditions and predictions Tuesday.
"The confidence level in those (temperature and precipitation) predictions isn't extremely high, I'll say that," said Doug Kluck, regional climate services director with NOAA. "We don't have a strong El Nino or La Nina, so we're leaning on a lot with these predictions. However, at this moment, we're saying above normal precipitation."
In the short term, Kluck said from Jan. 14 to 20, the Nebraska area could see snow and the entire river basin has the potential for above normal precipitation.
"We do expect precipitation," he said. "It doesn’t take a lot over a seven day period like that, especially this time of year to be above normal. Even if its a tenth or two tenths."
Kevin Low, a hydrologist with the NWS Missouri Basin River Forecast Center, said that mountain snowpack is generally near normal for this time of year and he expects runoff from the mountains to be about average. But, he cautioned, it is still early to make predictions with high confidence.
"As I always say in January, it's still early and much could change and will change," he said.
Low also said that soil conditions are wet and most of the current plains snowpack is in the eastern Dakotas.
John Remus, chief of the Corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said that Plains snowpack tends to change from day to day, while mountain snowpack will generally remain more consistent in accumulation and melting.
"The Plains snowpack comes and goes, so you check it one day and say, 'Oh my God,' and the next day it might be a lot of it melted, so you have to kind of keep track of that on a day-to-day basis."
The peak of Plains snowpack is what the Corps is most concerned with, team leader for the Corps' reservoir regulation Kevin Grode said. He said Plains snowpack usually peaks in mid-to-late February.
"There's still a couple months left for us to get significant Plains snowpack," he said. "There's also a couple months left for us not to get Plains snowpack."
The Corps currently expects to have at least 98 percent of its flood control storage available by the start of the next runoff season. Releases from Gavins Point Dam were raised from 27,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 30,000 cfs this week. Normal winter releases from the dam range between 12,000 and 17,000 cfs.
