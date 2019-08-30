A year's worth of planning will culminate in a special church service Sept. 8. Blair First United Methodist Church will hold a 10:30 a.m. service at the train depot in Lions Park to celebrate 150 years of fellowship.
The location of the service is emblematic of the church's time in Blair. Its first service, led by Rev. Jacob Adriance was held by railcar when the church's first building arrived by train from Cuming City, which was once north of Blair.
"They came by railcar," said Joleene Rewerts, who chairs the 150th celebration committee. "We thought that would be pretty apropos to have it there."
Guest speakers, music, food and other activities will be provided to church members at the event.
Retired Bishop Ann Brookshire Sherer-Simpson will speak at the service. She's served as a deacon with the United Methodist Church in Texas and as a bishop in Missouri and Nebraska. Sherer-Simpson currently lives in Lincoln with her husband, Wayne Simpson, a Blair native. Wayne was born in Blair in 1935 and was a member of the church for many years.
"It might be cool if people saw him, 'Oh hey, Mr. Simpson, I know him,'" Rewerts said.
Paradise Street Band will perform music during a potluck picnic, which will follow church service. Smoke On Arrival will provide pulled pork sandwiches and church members are asked to bring a side dish to share.
Between the service and the picnic, games like ga-ga ball will be set up for children. A circuit rider with a horse will also be at the park that day. That's significant, Rewerts said, because Methodism founder John Wesley rode to spread the church's message by horseback.
"That's what John Wesley, the missions did back then," she said. "They just got on their horse and went."
Rewerts said the church doesn't have enough accommodations for a large amount of people outside of the congregation, but if a few people happen to be around the park, they're free to stop by.
"It'll be at the park ... music and a picnic — they'll hear us even if they don't stop by," she said.
Rewerts said the church has been planning for about a year for the celebration. Part of that preparation has included other activities throughout the year including video recording the memories of church members of 50 years or more, including a few people who've been members for 75 years and who will speak at the event.
"We wanted to capture what it was like 50 years ago growing up in the church," Rewerts said. "You'll have five, six generations that are still connected ... It really has been delightful."
Church members also received special royal blue shirts in June that bear the United Methodist Church's insignia with "1869-2019" on them.
"The energy in the church that morning was super high," Rewerts said. "You kind of need that to get things going."
Rewerts said 150 years of worship is a special moment that should be shared with the congregation in a meaningful way.
"We just want to share the moment," she said. "One-hundred-fifty years — it is something we need to celebrate and intentionally enjoy."
