Downtown Blair saw roughly 10,000 vehicles per day through one intersection along Washington Street during a three-week long traffic count study by the City of Blair.
Public Works Director Al Schoemaker provided data to the Blair City Council during its regular meeting July 28.
Traffic counters, which tabulate the number of vehicles, but also the types of vehicles and speed, were placed along Washington Street at 17th Street and U.S. Highway 75 at 25th Street and 22nd Street starting June 29.
At 17th and Washington streets, there was an average of 10,000 vehicles per day, with 9% trucks, which straight trucks, semis and dump trucks. The post speed limit is 25 mph. However, 87 percent of vehicles were below the speed limit with an average speed of 18.5 mph.
“Traffic signals do quite a bit in controlling speed,” Schoemaker said.
Highway 75 at 25th Street saw an average of 5,300 vehicles per day, with 6% trucks. The posted speed limit is 45 mph.
“However, it does change just at the corporate limits so we're not talking a significant distance there,” Schoemaker said.
The counters found that 69 percent of vehicles were driving above the speed limit. The average speed was 48 mph. One vehicle was recorded at 96 mph.
“Obviously, there are some challenges there with speed,” Schoemaker said.
This area will also be the site of a new school zone. A speed radar sign will be installed at the corporate limits.
“We'll check it again when we have it in place and operational and we'll see what kind of impact,” Schoemaker said. “ Hopefully, it will have some impact as well in reducing the speeds.”
Less data was collected at 22nd Street, Schoemaker said, after one of the counters failed. However, he had information on southbound traffic on Highway 75, which saw 96 percent of vehicles traveling below the posted speed limit of 45 mph.
