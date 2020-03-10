Members of the Blair Volunteer Fire Department saluted as they said their final goodbyes to the department's longest-serving member Saturday.
Clair McKinnis, who was also a founding member of the Blair Rescue Squad, died March 2. He was 89.
“It was an honor to work with him,” said firefighter Bob Tichota, who has been with the department for 52 years.
“He was absolutely the most respected person on the fire and rescue squad,” firefighter Steve Rounds added.
McKinnis joined the department in 1954. He served 66 years, responding to tens of thousands of calls.
“He was committed to do it and he wanted to help the public and the people,” Tichota said. “He just loved to help people. That's all there is to it.”
Following his actions during a fire at a Blair home, McKinnis received the Knights of Aksarben's Heroism Award in 1978.
McKinnis served as first and second assistant fire chief, first and second assistant rescue captain, rescue captain and assistant foreman. Serving the community of Blair was his passion.
“The many years he served, he had a lot of pride in what he did,” Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard said. “He dedicated serving the people and being on the department. There was a lot of things he accomplished on this department.”
Rounds agreed.
“When I was the chief for four years, he always had good things to bring up about improvement and things like that,” he said. “He was on the board of directors at the same time I was and always had great ideas for the department in which a lot of them were implemented.”
In 1963, a call for help was issued. A rescue unit was needed in Washington County, especially in Blair. Prior to the Blair Rescue Squad being formed, a local mortician responded to emergency medical calls, which was common before ambulance services were established across the U.S. The fire department would also take people to the hospital.
“We just hauled them,” McKinnis told the Pilot-Tribune in 2017.
McKinnis was the last of the charter members of the Blair Rescue Squad, which began Feb. 7, 1964, with 21 members.
The first squad was a 1950 Ford panel truck, which was purchased from Vinton Motors for $50. It was previously the delivery truck for the former Lutheran Publishing Company.
“We cleaned it up and got it so we could put a cot in it,” McKinnis recalled during a 2014 interview with the Pilot-Tribune.
McKinnis and other members of the rescue squad learned from Dana College coach Paul Petersen, who served as the department's training instructor. McKinnis was keen on the knowledge.
“We started off with American Red Cross Emergency Victim Care. That was the only thing that was available at the time to start to train people on the rescue squad,” said Carl Rennerfeldt, a 44-year member of the department.
When emergency medical technician certification began in the 1970s, Blair Rescue was on board.
“Mac was one of the first to sign up,” Rennerfeldt said.
In the 1990s, the department added the EMT defibrillator certification, which allowed first responders to shock patients in the field. Again, McKinnis signed up.
“Even after he decided to not make calls anymore, he'd still come to meetings and drills to stay up on the latest things going on in medical science and emergency medicine,” Rennerfeldt said. “He was always one that was interested in the knowledge.”
Rennerfeldt said responding to calls with McKinnis was “always educational.”
“You could always learn something from him. No matter what, that was always the case,” he said.
During his time with the department, McKinnis served as a role model and a mentor for younger firefighters.
“Mac was always a mentor to everybody,” Rennerfeldt said. “If you had any interest in the rescue squad, he was always there to help them learn and to instill responsibility, which is not easily done these days. Back then, he worked very hard at it. He was diligent at it. He made lots and lots of calls.”
For Leonard, who has served for 16 years, McKinnis was there from Day 1.
“He came up to me when I first got on the department and he said if there is anything you ever want to know, seek me out or seek any of the old-timers and we'll lead you in the direction you need to go,” Leonard said. “I stood by that. I used a lot of those guys my first several years on the department. I just wanted knowledge and an understanding of the service.”
Declining health forced McKinnis to hang up his bunker gear. He made his last call in 2013 and his last drill in 2014. But he remained involved in the department.
“He still played that mentor role,” Leonard said. “Even when he wasn't showing up, people could go talk to him, he would still let them know his thoughts. He just wanted to be there for everybody and anybody.”
McKinnis is survived by his sister, Hazel Adams; brother, Leroy McKinnis; sisters-in-law, Lucille Ryan and Wanda Sass; daughter Lana (Pat) Thompson; son, Dave (Kathy); son-in-law, Tim Svendgard; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ruth; sister, Lorraine; wife, Gwen; son, Danny; and daughter, Lori.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.