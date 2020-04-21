A Tekamah woman involved in a two-vehicle collision on state Highway 133 in October has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Rosemary K. Jensen, 21, is charged with DUI-cause serious bodily injury, a Class 3A felony. Her arraignment is scheduled for June 2 in Washington County Court.
Jensen was arrested April 7.
According to an affidavit, Washington County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a personal injury accident at 5:54 a.m. Oct. 2 at the intersection of Highway 133 and County Road 34.
When deputies arrived, a pickup truck was fully involved on the southbound shoulder and a Jeep with heavy damage was on the east side of the southbound lane.
Jensen was identified as the driver of the Jeep. Witnesses on the scene indicated they could smell an odor of alcohol coming from Jensen's breath, according to the report.
The deputy reported he could also smell the odor of alcohol coming from Jensen as he talked to her. Jensen told the deputy she had been out drinking the night before and didn't remember when she had stopped.
Jensen was transported to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy before a DUI investigation could be conducted. However, a blood sample was tested. Lab records show Jensen's blood alcohol content was 0.218 when she was evaluated by medical personnel. The legal limit is 0.08.
The driver of the pickup transported to the hospital, where he had to stay overnight due to his injuries. According to the report, the driver had broken bones in both feet, a fractured vertebrae and he had stitches in his left ankle.
