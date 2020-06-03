A Blair teen who was the driver in a rollover crash that killed a 14-year-old Blair girl was sentenced to serve probation until the age of 19 on Wednesday in Washington County Juvenile Court.
Dylan Maguire, who was 14 at the time of the crash, previously accepted a plea agreement in February, admitting to motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3A felony; and reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Heidy Martinez died July 5 when Maguire lost control of a Chevrolet SUV on a farm field road, entered a corn field on the east side of the road and rolled. The accident happened on County Road 18, a half-mile west of County Road 23.
Maguire and four others were injured. Only one occupant of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.
Judge Francis W. Barron III addressed Maguire on Wednesday, telling him he must serve probation until November 2023.
As part of probation, Barron said Maguire must, among multiple stipulations, have no law violations of any kind; not possess illegal substances or alcohol; have his license revoked until age 19; attend therapy; take a decision-making course; and write an apology to Martinez which Barron would read and review before giving to the Martinez family to read or not read as they wish. Barron also said Maguire must complete 200 hours of community service.
Before Barron ordered probation, Yeny Martinez, Heidy's mother, addressed the court.
"Today, I stand here in my daughter's name," she said. "Mr. Maguire has given his report, what he feels. My daughter doesn't have that voice. She's no longer here. I have four other girls that have a life sentence now. They lost a sister, a best friend and a confidant."
She said the court's decision could show children that their choices have consequences.
"I don't believe that (Maguire) might understand what he has done to my family. No matter what happens here today, he will have a life that continues … My daughter doesn't," Martinez said. "It is time that we show our youth that the choices they make, there is consequences behind it … I beg the court that my daughter is not the only one that pays for that day because she paid the harshest sentence of all."
Erik Petersen, chief deputy with the Washington County Attorney's Office, said the case is difficult for all people involved.
"I can imagine that any sentence or any disposition I would ask for or any sentence or disposition that the court would fashion probably is not going to change how the Martinezes feels about this case and is probably not going to change how Mr. Maguire probably feels about this case," he said.
Petersen said Maguire's official statement about the incident did not seem to express remorse. He said, however, defense counsels might coach juvenile dependents about what to say.
"From the statement itself, it didn't appear there was regret or feeling of responsibility, but then as you read further into the predisposition report, I will notice that the probation officer did note this defendant did feel regret, did feel sympathy for his actions," Petersen said.
Maguire's attorney, Stuart Dornan, said Maguire did feel remorse for his actions.
"I think it is clear my client is regretful, that he is deeply remorseful, and very regretful and feels and thinks about this every day," Dornan said. "He can't feel any worse than he does. He makes no excuses, he takes full responsibility. He thinks about what he did every day of his life."
Dornan said Maguire lived a positive life before the incident by doing well in school, participating in athletics, working a summer job and wanting to join the Marine Corps.
"This incident, while a stain, does not define who he is," Dornan said.
Maguire declined to address the court.
Before discussing the probation terms, Barron said nothing the court could order would match what the Martinez family goes through on a daily basis.
"I asked if you had anything to say here today. There's no 'I'm sorry' here today," Barron said to Maguire. "I understand what your counsel said that the 14-year-old brain isn't fully mature, but it doesn't take a very mature person to understand that driving 65 miles per hour that day is not safe."
Barron said Maguire must give back to the community through his community service and probationary terms.
"The reasons why it is so much is because you have taken so much from this community," Barron said. "You must give back to this community."
Makayla Maguire, Dylan's mother, who was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was also charged. In February, she pleaded no contest and was found guilty of two counts of negligent child abuse, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class 1 misdemeanor. As part of the plea agreement, five other charges were dismissed. She is scheduled to be sentenced next week.
