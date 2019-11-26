Conner Jensen remembers the fun he had while playing Little League for four years in Blair.
That's why the Blair High School junior and member of Boy Scouts Troop 188 chose an Eagle Scout project that would benefit the fields at the Youth Sports Complex.
“It was a lot of good memories. I felt it was good to do this project because it was giving back to what I did in the past,” he said.
Jensen, with help from family and members of his troop, unloaded 20 trash can covers Saturday that he built to receive his Eagle Scout rank.
Jensen, 16, worked with his dad, David, and a member of their church — the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Blair — to begin the project.
“We made a prototype, but it was pretty rough,” he said. “It wasn't very neat.”
Then, his grandfather got involved.
“We made a cleaner version,” Jensen said.
Once the prototype was complete, Jensen and his dad figured out the amount of materials that would be needed. Members of church helped build the covers.
“We had basically an assembly line to put them altogether and we got all the main frame done for them,” Jensen said.
Jensen and his dad then finished the rest of the covers.
After paperwork is complete, Jensen will receive his Eagle Scout rank.
