Boy Scout Sam Matzen and his family are regulars at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center.
It's one of the reasons 15-year-old Matzen, a member of Troop 188, chose the library as the benefactor for his Eagle Scout project.
Matzen, with help from his fellow troop members, built four benches, which now sit on a patio outside the children's area and can be used during the Summer Reading Program.
“They do activities out here,” Matzen said. “For parents and staff when they're doing it, they can sit outside and watch it.”
Library Director Gayle Roberts said library staff plan to use the space, too.
“Even if we just wanted to take our afternoon break, we didn't have any place to go outside and sit,” she said.
Roberts said this is the second Eagle Scout project completed at the library. When the facility first opened, Tony Maras planted a pollinator garden.
“I was thrilled because I know that the boys are really committed to doing a good job,” Roberts said. “It's a great honor to be chosen for an Eagle Scout project.”
Matzen, a sophomore at Blair High School, needs to finish two merit badges before his board review to receive the Eagle Scout rank.
He thanked his fellow troop members for helping with his project.
“I am also grateful for my family and my teachers for supporting me and helping me get to where I am today,” he said.
