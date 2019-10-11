Blair Community Schools' food service provider is serving up unique flavors to engage students in its meal program.
Arbor Park students tried pawpaw smoothies as part of Taste Test Tuesday, which Food Service Director Becca Stambaugh said Taher Food Service is doing once a month in every school.
“We thought the kids would enjoy something different like that,” she said.
After trying the smoothies, the students voted whether they liked or disliked the new treat.
“Do you like it? What do you think it tastes like?” Stambaugh asked a student before he voted.
“Mangoes and bananas,” the student said.
October is also farm-to-school month in the district. Stambaugh said Taher plans to use locally-sourced products. The pawpaws were sourced from the Barreras Family Farm, south of Blair.
“They had reached out to us and originally inquired about our beef and pork,” Marial Barreras said. “When we told them that it's pawpaw season and that might be something special that no one else has, they wanted that versus beef and pork that they could get anywhere.”
The pawpaw is a native deciduous tree to Nebraska and grows wild in the open woods and ravines near the Missouri River bluffs.
The Barreras family harvests the pawpaws much like others harvest morel mushrooms. They sell them on their farm and at farmers markets.
“People just need to go walk in the woods and find them,” Barreras said. “They're like a hidden treasure.”
In addition to smoothies, pawpaws can be used to make baked goods, puddings, ice cream and jams.
Stambaugh said Taher will be cooking up other cuisine for students, including a pig roast next week for middle and high school students.
