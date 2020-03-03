Several representatives of northeast Nebraska chamber of commerces, including Washington County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jordan Rishel, traveled to Lincoln on Wednesday for the Northeast Nebraska Chambers Legislative Day at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Several speakers addressed chamber representatives including Gov. Pete Ricketts, District 24 Sen. Mark Kolterman, Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry legislation and policy representative Kristen Hassebrook and State of Nebraska Chief Information Officer Ed Toner.
Speakers discussed ongoing or future action such as how to reach out to legislative representatives, governmental goals and legislative bills associated with school funding and property tax relief as well as business incentives. Toner, for his part, discussed actions taken by the state to lower the cost of broadband internet services to rural Nebraska.
Toner said the state has worked with federal representatives and grant programs, private industry and local governments through the Rural Broadband Task Force. He said the state works to provide internet service to school districts and public libraries to close the “homework gap,” which is when a student does not have internet at home to complete school work.
“One thing the state does to get the price of internet down we aggregate demand,” Toner said. “What I mean by that is we go out with hundreds of bids, I think we did 150 bids a couple weeks ago for school districts for new pricing.”
With the latest aggregated bids, Toner said several school districts in northeast Nebraska will pay less for internet. Blair Community Schools, he said, paid $1.87 per megabit of service last year and will now pay $1.04 through the state’s bid process. That price can still be reduced when the federal e-rate program is utilized, Toner said.
The federal e-rate program is a service program which provides discounts of 20 to 90 percent to schools and libraries for telecommunications services. Rural schools and libraries may receive a higher discount, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) web page about the service.
Toner also said the FCC is changing the way it calculates areas underserved for broadband service. An area is considered underserved if it does not receive a 25 megabit per second (mbps) download speed and a 3 mbps upload speed. But if one house or business received those speeds the entire census block was considered served even if other houses and businesses did not, Toner said.
“Well that’s not fair,” he said. “The FCC is now establishing an improved mapping program that is going to be much more granular.”
The change could help with future grants for providing broadband service to rural areas.
“A lot of that is based on those areas that are either underserved or not served by broadband,” Toner said.
