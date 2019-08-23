The light at the end of the tunnel is a little brighter after the City of Blair's south bypass project cleared a "major hurdle" recently.
On Monday, Public Works Director Al Schoemaker received the official documentation from federal highway officials indicating there was no finding of significant impact associated with the project.
The FONSI designation, as it is called, means the city can move forward with the final design phase. A public notice requesting proposals from engineering firms for the final design appeared in Tuesday's Pilot-Tribune. It will also be published Aug. 27 and Sept. 3.
The issuing of the FONSI means the project's environmental study has been approved and that was great news to Schoemaker and other city officials, who have been working on the bypass project for more than 20 years. If a project doesn't have the environmental clearance, it will not happen with federal funds, Schoemaker said.
"Anytime I get a federal highway project past environmental, I always take a deep breath because that means we cleared a major hurdle," Schoemaker said. "Basically, at that point in time, the project is off and running and we are able to move forward with construction and final completion."
The deadline for firms to submit proposals for the final design phase is Sept. 13 and a firm is scheduled to be selected Oct. 18. Those dates are subject to change, Schoemaker said.
With the environmental clearance, Schoemaker said it will be easier to set a timetable to get the project complete, although he stressed that there's still a lot of work to be done.
"We're not going to go out and move dirt tomorrow or in six months, it will be awhile yet," he said.
But, there's progress and it clears the way for not only the final design phase, but for planning of the right-of-way acquisition phase. Efforts to secure additional federal funding for the project will also continue.
Schoemaker said the city has about $1.3 million in previously-secured federal funding, which should get them through the final design, the right-of-way phase and possibly into the grading phase. The city will still need to secure funding for construction of the roadway.
City Administrator Rod Storm said he will continue to meet with the city's congressional delegation to apply for funding through federal resources.
The cost of the overall project is estimated at $14 million, with 80 percent funded through federal resources and 20 percent a local match from the City of Blair.
Storm said city officials have yet to be determine how the project will be funded locally.
Plans for the south bypass date back to 2002 when the city began discussing ways to alleviate truck traffic in the downtown area and sought federal funding to assist with the construction.
The south bypass road will be about one mile, with three lanes to provide for a passing lane on the uphill sections of the road. A bike trail will also run alongside the road.
The road would begin at South Highway 30 and Hollow Road, just north of Walmart, and stretch to the intersection of County Road P35 and U.S. Highway 75.
As long as there are no major delays, Schoemaker anticipates that cars will be driving on the bypass in 2023.
