Area Memorial Day ceremonies go on while others are cancelled
The fallen must be remembered.
“We pause to remember lives lost and lives changed forever in war,” Father Damien Wee of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church said in his invocation during a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Blair Cemetery. “May we also remember your great love for us and there is no greater love demonstrated than to lay down one's life for another.”
A crowd of more than 100 people gathered for the annual event, which continued despite coronavirus concerns. Other communities, including Arlington and Kennard, opted to cancel their ceremonies.
Blair VFW Post 1251 Commander Denny Webb thanked those who attended and Blair police for allowing the ceremony to continue.
While those who attended kept their distance, they also came together to remember those lost.
“Memorial Day is a day we as a country come together as a country to honor and remember our servicemen and women who answered America's call to service and paid the ultimate price,” keynote speaker retired U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Daniel Falcon said.
Falcon noted that those who died should be always be remembered.
“Take the time, not just for Memorial Day, but every day to take a moment to say thank you to our fallen,” he said. “For those who never left the battlefield, we must hold them up in our hometowns and honor their memories.”
Falcon placed a wreath on the monument honoring Civil War soldiers in honor of all military men and women who gave the great sacrifice.
The Blair VFW Post 1251 honor guard fired a salute, while Webb played taps. Emma Cada also sang the national anthem.
'We have to honor them'
The American Legion Post 274 in Herman wasn't going to let the coronavirus keep them from honoring the veterans on Memorial Day.
"I started to plan something even if it was just a small group of the post members because the Legion is about supporting veterans in the community," Post 274 Adjutant Clay Sheets said. "We are all veterans and we have to honor them. That's why we are here."
Sheets said even if they couldn't have others, they would have planned for a minimum of people like the Color Guard and the rifle squad.
"We would do something to show that it does mean something to us," he said.
Under a rain-threatening sky, the Legion was joined by several people, keeping their distance, to honor the veterans.
The ceremony included a brief introduction, a reading of "In Flanders Fields," a poem written by John McCrae; presentation of the colors; a prayer; the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance; a 21-gun salute; and presentation of a flag to the Dale Brodersen family.
"Now on our land, since the attack on Pearl Harbor and the World Trade Center attacks in 1993 and and 2001, and now due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are engaged in a global war of monumental proportions," Washington County Legion Commander Carl Lorenzen said in his presentation. "Once again, our men and women in uniform have responded and met the challenges presented. Today, we remember the brave men and women of all wars."
A non-traditional ceremony
Fort Atkinson American Legion Post 348 considered canceling its Memorial Day ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions.
Instead, members of the Legion, Legion Auxiliary and VFW Post 5637 organized a short ceremony at the Fort Calhoun Cemetery and livestreamed the event on Facebook.
“So here we are and we hope it works out today,” Legion Commander Larry Kusek said.
During the ceremony, a prisoner of war-missing in action empty chair was placed in recognition of the POW-MIAs still unaccounted for from all wars and conflicts involving the U.S.
“The empty chair is a reminder to all of us to spare no effort to secure the release of any American prisoners from captivity, the repatriation of the remains of those who died bravely in defense of liberty and a full accounting of those missing,” Kusek said. “Let us rededicate ourselves to this vital endeavor.”
Auxiliary President Kristy Bolen read “In Flanders Fields” and placed a wreath honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
“The Americans who have lost their lives in service to our country have not done so in vain, but for a bigger and more noble cause to not only America, but to the world,” Kusek said. “Only a few people choose the dangers but essential work of protecting this country. We always need to remember, honor and recognize the people who choose to bear the sword to defend our country.”
Kusek also recognized the current situation the country faces today during the coronavirus pandemic and the heroes that have emerged — healthcare professionals who are saving others and risking their lives while doing so.
“These people have much in common with those we honor today — America's fallen heroes. They are men and women who have sacrificed their own lives so others could live,” Kusek said. “As we continue to remember our fallen service members, let's also pause to remember those first responders and healthcare workers who have sacrificed their lives while serving others. Even when the enemy is an invisible virus or a microscopic germ, the sacrifices made are just as meaningful.”
The honor guard fired a 21-gun salute, while Fort Calhoun High School alumnus Adam Duros played taps to close the ceremony.
