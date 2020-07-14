Residents of Herman celebrated July 4th a week later when the Herman Fire Department hosted their third annual food and fireworks show at Herman Park on Saturday night. Guests had free hot dogs and hamburgers and community members brought items to share with the larger group.
"It was bigger than last year," Tracy Oliver, a member of the fire department and village board, said. "I was surprised. We got quite a few people with the pandemic."
He said the fire department backed off on offering tea and lemonade for safety with people touching the same fountain.
"We offered more pop and water to hand out this time and a lot of people brought their own drinks," Oliver said. "People are really supportive. And after tonight, it shows me that it doesn't matter what's going on in a small town, people will support each other."
The free event accepts donations for fireworks and Oliver said they received $3,000 for the fireworks this year. What's donated this year will go toward the next July food and fireworks show. Oliver said the hot dogs, hamburgers and buns were donated this year.
"There's a lot of local support," he said.
Joel Tyson said the department discussed whether or not to continue with the event this year.
"We've done it for several years and when we talked about doing it, we thought that people would come if they feel safe," he said. "I think they're smart enough and heard enough. We spaced tables far enough apart. We left it up to the community."
Tyson said he was amazed at the turnout.
"We didn't know what to expect. I counted 89 at one point," he said. "Everyone knows what's going on with the coronavirus. There's those that aren't worried or don't believe it and we have some people in town who are really serious about it. The bar was closed for a long time, but with farming nothing has changed."
