It’ll be a prideful moment, Capt. Rob Bellamy said, when the Washington County Sheriff’s Office moves into the new law enforcement and criminal justice center next month.
“It’s something we’ve looked forward to for a long time,” he said. “It’s been a monumental task, and it’s been obviously years and years in the making.”
As more aesthetic qualities are added to the interior of the justice center — paint, carpet, wavy ceiling designs and wood paneling on the interior courtroom entrance — deputies expect to be in their new space within 30 days.
Bellamy said the entire sheriff’s department will see a dramatic increase in efficiency once the move occurs, which will happen just before inmates are moved into the new justice center’s jail. The efficiency increase is tied to inmate and public safety with the jail as well as enough space for normal office operations, Bellamy and Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said.
“Just a much, much higher level of security throughout the entire facility,” Bellamy said.
“The room we’re going to have, we’re going to have all the necessary rooms that we need,” Robinson said. “If you look at the space now, how tight we are. My detective sergeant, they were in the basement.”
Around 10 dedicated offices are in the new facility, including for Robinson, Bellamy, detective sergeants, patrol officers or jail lieutenants. The sheriff’s office will also have a dedicated interview monitoring room, conference room, larger evidence lockers, personnel lockers, and a dedicated training area.
Robinson said the department used to have a dedicated interview monitoring room, which allows for video monitoring during interviews, but hasn’t had one recently. He also it’s been long overdue for the department to have a training room. Personnel have been training elsewhere, wherever the department can find space, Robinson said.
“We can actually hold in-service training here on site with this room, host trainings,” he said. “We’ve needed something like this for a long time.”
Bellamy said construction crew members are working “feverishly” to finish the sheriff’s office as well as the jail in the new justice center. He said the plan is to move inmates, some of whom are currently housed in other counties, into 18 maximum security cell spaces and 102 medium security cell spaces around the time the sheriff’s office moves. Each cell will have its own shower, toilet, bed, and sink.
Security, Bellamy said, is the main feature of the new jail area. The jail is located on the lower level of the facility through multiple doors and locks along a hallway leading to the new county court room, which is planned be ready for use by the time the entire facility is completed near the end of August.
“Regardless of who we’re escorting or where they’re going, through everyone of these doors, the only way they will ever get open is a (corrections officer) will call on the radio to the control room, the control room will then determine by sight on the cameras whether or not they want to buzz into that room.”
People manning either of two control rooms, one each in the maximum and medium security areas, will be monitoring over 140 cameras in the facility, Bellamy said. The control rooms, which will have darkened glass windows so people can’t see inside, and their personnel will also monitor inmates in the jail areas.
All inmates in jail cells will have intercom system for inmates to buzz into the control room to ask for something, Bellamy said.
“They’ll answer, hear whatever their needs are and determine whether or not it’s something they need to take care of or not,” he said.
On the maximum security side, there might also be TVs for monitoring, Bellamy said. Each day room area, which is shared between two people while the cells themselves are single occupancy, will also have a glass window for control room operators to see in.
“As strong as steel, not something that is capable of shattering, but very clear, you can see through it like there’s nothing there,” Bellamy said.
Another important safety feature is an elevator dedicated only to inmates and corrections officers, Bellamy said, so inmates and members of the public will no longer have to interact like on the current elevators. The dedicated elevator won’t have any buttons, instead being operated from a control room.
“It’s going to be a prideful moment,” Bellamy said of when elevators, offices, control rooms, and other spaces are operational.
“Getting ever so close, we’re excited,” Robinson said.
