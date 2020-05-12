When Kirk Schjodt steps into the Lela Neve Auditorium this fall, the 2003 Blair High School graduate will be returning to a familiar place.
“While at BHS, my primary areas of focus included heavy involvement in the arts, including concert choir, show choir, show choir band, marching/jazz/pep/concert band, the musical and I recall a strong focus on performing well academically, as well,” Schjodt said in an email to the Enterprise.
Schjodt, who is finishing his third year as the director of choirs at Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colo., was hired last month to serve as the BHS 9-12 vocal director. He replaces Dan Hutsell, who was recently promoted to BHS activities director.
Prior to Arapahoe, Schjodt served as a graduate teaching assistant and director of the Big Red Singers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 2015-17; director of choral activities, Washington High School, Sioux Falls, S.D., 2010-15; and vocal music teacher, St. Patrick's Catholic School, Elkhorn, 2008-10.
He has a bachelor's degree in music education from Dana College and master's degree in choral conducting from UNL.
Schjodt is excited to return to his alma mater and Blair, where much of his family still lives.
“In short, my heart lies in the heartland and I am quite honored to have been offered this opportunity to return home to teach,” he said.
“Dan Hutsell has done incredible work leading the BHS choir program for the past 15 years,” he added.
Schjodt also has connections to previous BHS choir directors Dan P. Hays, Tim Fischer and the late Dave Carlson.
“Suffice it to say, the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of these incredible musicians and educators, and to teach in a school and community with such great support of the arts, is an opportunity anyone in my profession would enthusiastically pursue,” he said.
In his role as vocal director, Schjodt will also work closely with drama director Victoria McNamara on the BHS musicals — something of which he has experience.
“Some of my strongest memories from my time as a student in Blair are of the BHS musicals, both from being in the audience when I was in middle school and then, later on, being on stage with an auditorium packed with audience members,” he said. “Teaching high school vocal music provides an awesome opportunity to stay involved in musical theater and I look forward to bringing my previous music director experience to BHS and collaborating with Ms. McNamara to help facilitate these experiences for years to come.”
Schjodt said he is looking forward to meeting and getting to know his students.
“The world has changed a bit since I began as a student at BHS in the fall of 1999, so it'll be interesting to discover what the wants and needs, hopes and dreams of the current generation BHS students are and, more importantly, how I can use my education and a variety of experiences to help the Blair students accomplish their goals through singing,” he said. “Singing is, after all, something people can and should enjoy throughout their lives. As I work alongside the Blair students to help them achieve their dreams while in high school, it is also my passion to inspire students to continue singing well after their high school careers conclude.”
